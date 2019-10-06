Love Island’s Tommy Fury angers fans after cancelling appearance

Tommy Fury has angered fans after cancelling a club appearance.

The former Love Island star was set to make an appearance this weekend at a nightclub in Plymouth.

However, the former islander, who came second in this year’s competition with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, angered fans after cancelling the appearance last minute.

And his reasoning fuelled the fire.

The TV star apparently cancelled the appearance because he didn’t ‘want to make the journey down to Plymouth’.

Taking to their Facebook page to let their patrons know, the nightclub said that they were trying to get hold of another island to step in, writing in an announcement, “Tommy Fury will not be joining us tonight BUT instead, we have SAM BIRD with a DJ set & PA!

“Tommy’s management company confirmed on Wednesday that he would be making an appearance tonight but earlier today he decided that he doesn’t want to make the journey down to Plymouth.”

“We are absolutely gutted and we’ve been frantically trying to sort a replacement out and our friend Sam Bird has kindly offered to step in with a DJ set and PA to keep the party going!

“We are so sorry to let everyone down and even though it is completely out of our control we will be offering all ticket holders a free drink tonight & for those wanting to come down and see Sam tonight we still have tickets available on the door.”

Sam took part in the ITV2 show last year, where he won over fans with his cheery attitude.

Club visitors took to the Facebook post to express their anger at boxer Tommy, with the post quickly raking up over 100 comments and a whole load of reactions.

‘I CANNOT BELIEVE IT,’ wrote one.

‘What a joke as if,’ commented another. ‘Sorry Plymouth isn’t good enough for him..’.

Others added, ‘he doesn’t want to make the journey to Plymouth? Divvvva’, ‘literally just got a spray tan and my hair done for tommy, FURYous’ and ‘What a let down’.