The Love Island star speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Love Island couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been constantly trolled for being fake since their time on the ITV2 show.

However, Tommy, 20, has now hit out at those people and insisted him and Molly are for real in an exclusive chat with CelebsNow.

Speaking at the launch of his BoohooMan clothing range at London’s SushiSamba, he told us: ‘People are always going to have an opinion but as long as me and Molly know what’s going on in our relationship it’s fine.

‘We’re not in a relationship with seven billion people on the planet, it’s just us, so as long as we’re confident in our relationship and happy in how it’s going that’s all that matters.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

He and Molly have just moved in together, and Tommy added that it’s ‘going perfect’.

He added, ‘People might say he’s telling lies but honestly there’s not been a cross word said about each other. We’re both in this little bubble and we don’t see it popping no matter what comes out, no matter what happens in life.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘We wake up everyday and feel privileged.’

And, despite none of the couples from last year’s series of Love Island going the distance, Tommy is adamant he and Molly are for keeps.

MORE: Love Island’s Montana Brown throws lavish Coachella-themed birthday party

He said, ‘A lot of people say Love Island relationships never work because it’s not real life. Let me tell you, anything will work if you put the time into it and me and Molly had a conversation ages ago that we’re going to put everything into our relationship.

‘It’s not fake. Even coming out the villa, the bubble’s still there, we’re both so happy, so it’s just going to keep going and going.’

Aww!

*Tommy’s BoohooMan edit is available on www.boohooman.com