Cheeky

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague mocked her villa flame Tommy Fury for being easily aroused by the word ‘sex’, branding him a ‘horny little boy’.

The 20-year-old social media star dished the details on the pro boxer’s sex drive to Irish bombshell Maura as the two girls watched Tommy and fellow contestant Anton enjoy a sweaty gym session.

As a flustered Maura swooned over 20-year-old Tommy’s manly physique, she pointed out to Molly-Mae that he looks far older and more like a 28 or 29-year-old.

Stunning influencer Molly was quick to remind her pal how immature Tommy is in some ways, especially when it comes to talking about sex.

She remarked: ‘The thing is I say the word sex to him and he gets a f***ing erection.

‘I’m like oh my God, you’re just a boy. You’re just a horny little boy.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Fans of the ITV dating show were convinced that the good looking couple had been getting down and dirty after lights out earlier in the series, when Molly was heard gasping ‘Jesus Christ’ from beneath the covers as she and Tommy cosied up in the dark.

Viewers were also left in hysterics after the blonde beauty reached under the quilt to have a feel of Tommy’s manhood, looking flabbergasted and announcing: ‘It’s fu****g huge!’

Loved up pair Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard also previously admitted to have done more than just kissing at bed time, although air hostess Amy insisted she would not have sex while in the villa.

Meanwhile, currently single Islanders Lucie Donlan and Anton Danyluk have been complaining about the antics that the couples get up to after night fall.

Lucie cringed: ‘Oh my god. Going to bed being single is not fun. The whole room is *kissing noises*, all this kissing and don’t even know what…’

While Anton added: ‘You hear kissing, you hear sheets ruffling, you hear noises and then you hear Curtis farting.’