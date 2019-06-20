'That awkward moment when Tommy and Molly Mae are having sex and your next to your mum,' one viewer tweeted

Love Island are convinced Tommy and Molly-Mae have become the first couple to romp in the villa.

Thursday night’s show ended with an X-rated scene showing the couple in bed together after the lights have gone out.

Moments after the graphic scene aired, Love Island fans were all over Twitter questioning what they just saw.

One tweeted: ‘The UK trying to work out what was going on with Tommy and Molly Mae at the end there.’

Another tweeted to say they were awkwardly watching the show with their mum and dad.

‘Watching Molly and Tommy getting it on and pretending I have no idea what they are doing in front of my parents.’

A third wrote: ‘That awkward moment when Tommy and Molly Mae are having sex and you’re next to your mum.’

Another pointed out the pair were sharing a bedroom with all the other Islanders, writing: ‘Wait, were Tommy and Molly having sex on camera in a room full of people?’

The pair’s steamy antics comes a day after viewers were also left in shock when Molly-Mae made a not-so-subtle remark about the size of the boxer’s manhood.

As the pair snuggled up in bed after lights out, the 20-year-old social media influencer took the opportunity to get hands on with Tommy.

After fumbling under the covers, the blonde bombshell gasped: ‘It’s fu****g huge!’

