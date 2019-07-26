The Love Island final is looming

As Molly-Mae and Tommy head off for their last date of the series together tonight, they begin thinking about taking a huge next step.

Swooning over the blonde beauty, Tommy confesses: ‘From the moment I met you, I knew in my own heart that you were going to be the one for me. I knew it straight away. I genuinely love you. You’re the girl I’ve been looking for my entire life.’

Molly-Mae wants to know what’s next for her and Tommy and asks: ‘What do you think is next for us? I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it!’

Tommy continues: ‘We’ve come through the stages and the next stage would be moving in together.’

Molly-Mae agrees, adding: ‘I couldn’t see any reason why living together wouldn’t work. Maybe that is on the cards.’

Awwww!

As the Islanders are left on a romantic high after their final dates in their couples, a surprise text delivering some brutal news sends shockwaves through the villa.

With only two episodes left before the winners of the series are crowned in Monday’s grand finale, viewers will watch tonight as the remaining couples are forced to make a big decision.

Belle receives a text, which reads: ‘Islanders. Tonight, each couple must secretly vote for one other couple that they think should be dumped from the Island. You must now discuss in your couples who you’re going to choose and why, before submitting your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes risk being dumped from the Island.’

As the Islanders begin to deliberate in their couples, it’s clear they all have a tough decision to make. But which couples will receive the most votes and be at risk of being dumped from the Island?