Ohh la la

With the final of Love Island 2019 looming and the winner of the series set to be crowned on Monday evening, the time has come for the Islanders to head off on their final dates with one another.

With Maura and Curtis, Tommy and Molly-Mae, Ovie and India and Greg and Amber the only pairings remaining, viewers will watch tonight as the couples go for some romantic time alone where they spill their inner most thoughts about one another.

As Curtis and Maura head off for some alone time, the two of them begin contemplating life outside of the villa and taking the next step- meeting the parents!

As the pair take a seat, Curtis asks: ‘Do you think your parents will like me?’

Maura excitedly replies: ‘Yes! Mammy would absolutely love you. I would be nervous to meet your parents.’

Curtis tells his fiery Irish flame: ‘My parents will love you.’

Maura says: ‘I know I don’t tell you a lot of the time that I like you, but I really do. You’re funny and I love your smile. When you smile, I smile.’

Curtis swoons: ‘I’m a very lucky man.’

As the date draws to a close, the pro dancer and the the stunning model come together for an intimate dance to the sound of a harp. Aw.

Later in the episode, handsome newbie Greg and Newcastle girl Amber head off for some quality time of their own where they really come clean about their feelings.

Ahead of the date, Amber airs her thoughts in the Beach Hut, revealing: ‘I remember walking through the door on the first day and not liking anyone. And now I’m on my final date with Greg, who I actually really like.’

Meanwhile, Greg confesses his own opinion on his new beau: ‘Me and Amber have really connected. We have each other’s backs and we’re really getting on. It feels really special to be here and to have met her.’

Getting super honest on the date, Amber tells Greg: ‘When we first met, I had an instant connection and that is something that I never get. I felt it straight away and I was just hoping you felt the same!’

Reflecting on her turbulent time in the villa, following her dramatic break up from ex Michael, she adds: ‘I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here.’