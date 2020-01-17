WHAT is she doing?

Love Island fans were left confused and questioning everything when they tuned in to last night’s episode to see bombshell twin Eve Gale doing something rather odd.

This season of the smash hit ITV dating show is the first ever winter version, hosting the UK’s most iconic battle for love in an all new South African villa.

There’s also a brand new presenter, with Laura Whitmore taking over from Caroline Flack and (obviously) a batch of new sexy singletons on our screens.

But it seems just as we were getting used to all the major changes, Eve threw us a curve ball.

Yep, viewers were left baffled when they spotted one half of the Gale duo looking as though she was blow drying her mouth. Weird.

In one clip, the 20-year-old beauty could be seen blowing a strong flow of air right into her face, looking like she was aiming it directly at her top lip.

Naturally, this sent the Love Island Twitter-sphere into frenzy, with loads of Tweeters pointing it out in the most hilarious way.

‘Why’s that one twin eating a hairdryer 😭😭😭#LoveIsland,’ one penned, while another chipped in, ‘Hahahaha wtf she doing with that hairdryer #LoveIsland.’

Meanwhile former X-Factor star Jake Quickenden shared a video of the precise moment, screaming “Is she blow drying her lip!?” at his telly screen.

Luckily, the official Love Island Twitter account seem to have cleared up any confusion, insisting that Eve was simply drying off her eyelash extensions.

To be fair to Eve, this is a process we’ve witness in the Love Island dressing room before, with 2018 winner Dani Dyer spotted preening her lashes with a blow dryer back when she was in the villa.

After winning the show, she took to Instagram to share the trick with lash extension rookies, explaining, ‘Washing your lashes with Johnson’s baby shampoo and blow drying them keeps them fluffy and fresh every day!

“It’s not just a Dani thing have a go and let me know girls.’