This is HUGE news for Love Island fans

It has been confirmed by Love Island bosses that TWO SERIES of the smash hit ITV dating show are set to grace our screens in 2020.

The reality show that sees a bunch of sexy young singletons come to together in a luxury Majorcan villa for heaps of drama has broken TV records with its fifth season this year.

The addictive watching proved the most viewed of the year for adults aged 16-34 and broke the six million viewer mark, with audiences watching across TV, PC, Mobile and Tablet.

Now, thanks to the show’s success, it will be making a comeback in the New Year for a reboot in a totally different location- a brand new villa in South Africa.

Don’t worry though, the summer of love as we know it isn’t being scrapped, as Islanders will return to Spain for the classic series later in the year.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV said: ‘Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

‘Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.’

Angela Jain, Managing Director ITV Studios Entertainment added: ‘We love making Love Island for ITV2. The show’s success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal. And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before.’