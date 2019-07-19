*Rips up application for Love Island 2020*

Dumped Love Island star Joanna Chimonides has revealed some seriously scary information about the villa.

The stunning brunette bombshell has claimed that she and her fellow Islanders are convinced the luxury Spanish home is inhabited by ghosts.

The 22-year-old even recalled the terrifying moment that her co-star Jourdan witnessed some seriously paranormal goings on in the bedroom.

‘We had some weird stuff happen in the villa while I was there,’ Joanna told the Daily Star.

‘We think the place is haunted. One time Jourdan was convinced she had seen a ghost.

‘She said she had been woken up suddenly and there was this blonde woman bent over her bed and rocking back and forwards.

‘She said it looked like Belle but of course it wasn’t her.

‘It freaked us all out,’ she added.

Luckily, Joanna is now free from any ghosties, as she was booted off the ITV dating show earlier this week.

After being voted one of the least popular couples on the Island by the public, Joanna and her beau Michael were both up for elimination.

However, it was their fellow Islanders who had the choice who to dump, with the cast opting to get rid of her.

Despite leaving our screens and fire fighter Michael just days ago, it seems as though Joanna has already sparked a connection with 2018 Love Island lad, Jack Fowler.

As she arrived at the airport after being dumped, she was pictured being greeted by the hunky footballer.

The pair displayed some serious affection, embracing each other as Joanna wrapped her legs around the handsome reality star.

As images of the moment surfaced, Love Island fans were left seriously confused, with plenty taking to Twitter to discuss the potential new couple.

One penned: ‘Jack Fowler meeting Joanna at the airport? What’s that about? #LoveIsland,’ while another added: ‘So Joanna and Jack Fowler are a thing? when did this happen?’

Later another branded the axed Islander a ‘snake’, saying: ‘What’s this Joanna greeting jack fowler in a rather hands on way 🤔🤔🤔 said it before I’ll say it again sly snake 🐍 #loveisland.’