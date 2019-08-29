Look away now, Megan...

Wes Nelson has responded to fan comments about how his ex Megan Barton Hanson will react to his sizzling summer photos with new girlfriend Arabella Chi.

Former Love Island contestants Wes, 21, and Arabella, 28, have been giving fans serious holiday envy with photos of their sunny getaway to Ibiza.

In the sizzling snap, the stunning couple pose on rocks against a backdrop of azure blue sea, along with the caption: ‘Sugar n’ spice err’ting nice🖤.’

Unsurprisingly, the photo has amassed 163k likes in less than a day, with some fans joking about how Wes’ ex-girlfriend Megan, 25, would react to the pic.

‘Megan burning,’ wrote one follower, while another added: ‘Megan punching the wall.’

Wes was quick to respond to the comments and seemed to agree that Megan would be upset with the images by replying with: ‘😂 😂 😂.’

Clearly proud of his new relationship with model Arabella, Wes responded to more fan comments about his new girlfriend, as another follower commenting: ‘You won a trophy Wesley,’ to which he replied: ‘Trust.’

Fans are loving the blossoming romance between the former Love Island contestants, with many commenting on how perfect the couple look together.

‘Ok why’s this the best looking couple ever??’ commented one Instagram user, with another adding: ‘You make such a gorgeous and amazing couple!’

Several likened the pair to Barbie and Ken, with one person writing: ‘You’re like real life Barbie and Ken (not meant nasty).’

Earlier this month, Wes and Arabella went public with their romance by posting a photo to both of their Instagram accounts showing the couple drinking wine at a swanky restaurant.

The pair started dating after Arabella was eliminated from this year’s Love Island.

Wes and Megan announced their split via Instagram back in January and Megan is currently starring in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.