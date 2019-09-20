Sounds like Wes has moved on...

Love Island star Wes Nelson has dished the dirt on his former relationship with ex girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson.

The hot couple found romance when they met in the 2018 Love Island villa but called time on their relationship at the beginning of this year.

Now, 22-year-old Wes has opened up about the turbulent side of their time together, saying: ‘Yes the break-up was messy but it’s only a reflection how things were during the relationship as well.’

Speaking to the Daily Star, he went on to swoon over his new found love, 2019 Love Island stunner, Arabella Chi, explaining that they are ‘so good’.

Taking a swipe at his rocky time with 25-year-old Megan, the gym honed reality hunk went on to praise the chilled nature of his and model Arabella’s bond.

‘Honestly, my friends and family say I am so much more relaxed now and less on edge than I was in my past relationship,’ he said.

‘We are so relaxed around each other. I am so better natured.’

Singing the 28-year-old blonde bombshell’s praises, Wes went on: ‘With my job it could be that at the last minute I get called away to do something and in my past relationship that would have caused a problem but now with this one it is so much more chilled.

‘We both totally understand that. We just make it work. She’s amazing.

‘I think because Arabella has ten years experience as a model in the industry she is used to it and totally understands how things are.’

This comes days after Essex girl Megan claimed she ‘hates’ Wes before revealing some rather private details about his manhood.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she confessed: ‘As much as I hate him now – that was a good d**k. That willy – I’ve never seen one like that!’