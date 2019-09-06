Greg O'Shea's girlfriend is yet to launch a clothing line like her co-stars

The Love Island finalists have all seemed to announce clothing lines this week, including Molly-Mae Hague with PrettyLittleThing and Maura Higgins with Boohoo.

However, one person from the ITV2 show who’s been very quiet is the winner – Amber Gill.

The stunning 22-year-old has yet to release a clothing line or announce any projects like her pal Ovie Soko who’s landed a six-figure deal with ASOS, and fans have started to realise.

But Amber hit back at one particular Love Island fan who tweeted, ‘Maura joining boohoo, Ovie joining ASOS and Molly Mae having her own collection with PLT. What is Amber doing please?’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Insisting she’s got something in the pipeline, Amber replied, ‘Sis please don’t tell me you think I’m out here doing nothing? I always do the most Be patient!’

Clearly annoyed by the earlier person’s tweet, Amber then retweeted another fan defending her.

The message read, ‘People loved Amber on #LoveIsland because she spoke her mind, stood up for herself, didn’t play by anybody’s rules & was always her own person. Now that she’s out of the villa those same fans are harassing her cause she isn’t following the playbook of all the other Islanders???’

MORE: Another Love Island split CONFIRMED less than two months show ended

Since Love Island finished at the beginning of August, Molly-Mae has signed a huge £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing, Maura is the new face of Boohoo and Ann Summers, while Ovie has his huge deal with ASOS.

Ovie’s girlfriend India Reynolds also has a deal with Boohoo and even Lucie Donlan – who didn’t make it anywhere near to the end of the show – has a £200,000 contract with haircare line Peng hair.

Meanwhile, Amber and her boyfriend Greg O’Shea haven’t got a spin-off show on ITV2 like last year’s Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Also, while Amber did appear on Loose Women as a panellist, it was revealed this week she has been snubbed by Dancing On Ice in favour of Maura – who’s also presented segments on This Morning a few times.