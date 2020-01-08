This is one thing all of the winter Love Island contestants have in common

Interesting...

There’s just days to go before the highly anticipated winter Love Island kicks off.

The January series of the once summery show will see the ITV smash hit enter a whole new realm, ditching the iconic Spanish villa for a South African mansion.

With the revamped series set to start on Sunday night, the horde of hotties ready to take to our screens in the search for love and £50k have been revealed.

The line up includes Rochelle Humes’ lookalike little sister, Sophie Piper, a set of blonde bombshell twins named Eve and Jess Gale and Paige Turley, the reported ex of Scottish music icon, Lewis Capaldi.

In the mix there’s also coffee bean salesman, Connor Durman, land owning posh lad, Ollie Williams, and hunky police officer, Mike Boeteng.

Since the line up revelation, some fans of the show have noticed there’s not that much age diversity among the new Islanders, with some pointing out that the whole bunch are aged 25 and under.

The youngest of the contestants are twins Eve and Jess, at just 20-years-old, with Shaughna Phillips, Connor Durman and Siânnise Fudge all being joint oldest at 25.

While former Love Island stars have hardly been OAPs, lots have been over the mid twenties mark, with 29-year-old air hostess Laura Anderson appearing in the 2018 series and pharmacist Anna Vakili celebrating her 29th birthday in the villa last summer.

Obviously, in true Love Island spirit, more great looking guys and girls will be thrown into the mix to stir things up and turn heads as the series goes on, so there might be some Islanders pushing 30 making an appearance later down the line.

Want the full list of the Islanders and their ages?