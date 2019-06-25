The villa drama continues...

Axed Love Island star Yewande Biala has slammed former flame Danny Williams for ‘breaking her heart’.

The stunning Irish scientist was dumped from the villa last night, when model Danny, 21, chose newbie bombshell Arabella Chi, 28, over her in the recoupling.

Following her departure from the ITV dating show, Yewande, 23, has revealed that she is going to find it tough watching love interest Danny crack on with jaw dropping model, Arabella, slamming him for throwing her trust back at her.

She said: ‘Danny broke my heart. It was hard for me to open up to him in there, and I fully trusted him. And he has just thrown that in my face.

‘Being in the villa and seeing them get on was upsetting. I just can’t handle it. It’s going to be hard. It’s like watching your ex.’

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she added: ‘It’s all just really upsetting. And I’ve thought about it, and it’s just really going to be hard to watch.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

When asked if she would ever rekindle her connection with Danny, the mega intelligent science wiz seemed certain that it’s unlikely, saying: ‘I don’t think so. I haven’t actually thought about it at all.

‘He did really hurt me and it would be unfair to say he didn’t.’

Yewande’s heartfelt confessions come as Danny and Arabella cosied up for a snog in tonight’s instalment of villa drama, just hours after the dumped Islander’s departure.

Meanwhile, contestants and close pals of Yewande, Amber Gill, Amy Hart and Anna Vakili watched on in shock.

Gasping and pointing out the PDA, feisty Geordie girl Amber remarked: ‘Look at them. You wouldn’t jump in her grave that quick would you.’

Air hostess Amy then chipped in to add: ‘Her bed’s not even cold yet.’