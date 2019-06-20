'That girl is going to take your man'

Earlier this week on Love Island, cracks began to show between once-budding lovebirds Yewande Biala and Danny Williams.

Science wiz Yewande began feeling irritated by model Danny’s need for ‘reassurance’ and admitted she was feeling unsure about the future of their relationship.

In tonight’s instalment of villa drama, it seems as though the good-looking pair are soon to be on the rocks, as stunning bombshell Arabella Chi hits the Island.

After gorgeous social media model asks Danny on a romantic date, Irish gal Yewande is left stewing over things with her fellow Islanders.

Chatting to close pals Amber, Anna and Amy, she admits she’s readying herself for her fling with Danny to come to an end, saying: ‘If he goes on this date and he gets on with her then that’s absolutely fine. I’ve emotionally prepared myself for that to happen because in my head I already knew it was going to happen. I have zero trust in men!’

Later, Yewande pulls lad Michael for a chat on the day beds, where he explains to her how Danny is feeling, revealing: ‘He’s been putting a lot of effort in and he feels like he is getting nothing back. He feels like he is taking one step forward and two steps back.’

When Danny returns from his cosy afternoon with mega-babe Arabella, Yewande is left irritated when he doesn’t pull her to one side and give her a post-date debrief.

Taking to the Beach Hut to spill her emotions, Yewande rants: ‘It’s just rude. If I went on a date and came back, I would say something. Obviously, he didn’t feel like that was very important.’

Meanwhile, Danny calls for the rest of the boys’ advice, confessing: ‘I need to figure out if me and Yewande are that compatible. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a really good date [with Arabella].

‘Even if she [Arabella] didn’t come in, me and Yewande still needed to talk.’

Always one to say it how it is, feisty Geordie Amber sets the record straight with Yewande, straight up warning her that Arabella could turn Danny’s head: ‘That girl is going to take your man if you don’t buck your ideas up!