The 23-year-old is the latest Love Island contestant to get the axe

Love Island star Yewande Biala is the latest star to leave the villa after Danny dumped her for Arabella.

The Islanders had to recouple on tonight’s show, and while Danny was coupled up with Yewande, he made no secret of the fact he wanted to see where things went with model Arabella.

After being told about the shock recoupling, Danny headed to the Beach Hut where he admitted he didn’t know who to pick.

‘I’ve got to make a decision and I’m confused. I’m not fully sure what I need to do. Someone has to leave tonight. At the very least I have to disappoint one girl because they both want me to couple up with them,’ he said.

Later on, he told Michael by the pool: ‘If I pick Yewande and it goes back to how it is then I’ve only got myself to blame. I could be missing out something quite special with Arabella.’

Going with his gut, Danny ended up choosing Arabella, while forcing Yewande to pack her bags.

Commenting on Danny and Arabella’s blossoming romance after leaving the villa, scientist Yewande said the pretty model always had her sights set on Danny – but she’s also adamant things won’t work out between them.

‘I hate it when a bombshell comes in saying “I want to get to know everyone”, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for. She knew she wanted Danny. I feel like if he does get to know her, it’s not going to work.

‘There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21. They are in two different phases of their lives. In the villa, it’s very easy to forget.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

While speaking about her time on Love Island, the 23-year-old admitted: ‘It was a rollercoaster of emotions, up and down. I learnt so much about myself. I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything.

‘The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past.’

She also confessed she would still couple up with Danny if she could do it all over again, despite the way things worked out.

‘I think I would have because Danny was the only person that I had a connection with in the villa. At that time I couldn’t see myself with anybody else,’ she said.

Yewande also thinks some of the couples in the villa are just playing a game – but not Michael and Amber or Curtis and Amy.

In fact, she thinks Michael and Amber are the only couple that are likely to last after leaving the villa.

Yewande added, ‘I love the way it started because the minute I walked in and coupled up with Michael, he said “there’s something about Amber that I love so much.”

‘I was friends with Amber and she was like ‘he’s not my type.’ Gradually you could see her getting nervous around him. The way it’s developed is so organic, which is the way it normally happens on the outside.

‘It’s so magical to watch it happen.’

Yewande appears on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday 30th June at 10pm on ITV2.