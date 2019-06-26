Will Elma and Yewande make a return!?

Dumped Love Island contestant Elma Pazar has hinted she and fellow axed Islander Yewande Biala could be making a return to the villa.

The 26-year-old Essex girl was booted off the show earlier this month following a public vote which saw her and sandwich seller Joe Garratt leave the villa.

Then this week, Irish scientist Yewande was axed after love interest Danny Williams chose stunning model Arabella Chi over her in a shock recoupling.

Now, eyelash technician Elma has suggested that she and Yewande could have the chance to return to our screens.

Speaking to Raj Pander on BBC Radio 1’s The Reality Tea Podcast with Raj and Pilar, she revealed that she is still in contract with ITV and will be until the end of Love Island series five, meaning she could technically make a come back.

Chatting on the broadcast, Elma, who recently admitted to having a crush on cast mate, Joe, spoke out about the potential of a reappearance on the programme.

She said: ‘When you sign the contract it does say that you need to have free time up until the 31st of July or something?

‘So who knows, literally anything could happen. Get Yewande back in there!’

Expressing her thoughts on going back into the villa, Elma seemed more than keen.

The sweet beauty pro continued: ‘I’m just floating me, I’m like a rubber dingy! You can have me, you can pull me back in, you can throw me back out. It’s not a problem.’

Going on to swoon over mega intelligent Yewande, Elma was sure to sing her pal’s praises.

She said: ‘She has a special place in my heart. Cos she’s so smart it’s sexy.

‘She’s got so much to give, I don’t know if they aired it all.’