Amy left the villa on Monday
Love Island star Amy Hart has been spotted for the first time since leaving the villa.
The heartbroken air hostess decided to quit the ITV2 show on Monday following her tough split from Curtis Pritchard.
Two days after her emotional departure, Amy was spotted at the airport by TV presenter Laura Whitmore.
Laura posted a snap of them posing together – and beaming Amy appears to be in much better spirits.
‘Bumped into Amy at the airport and she is just a sweetheart!’ Laura captioned the smiley shot.
‘She looks happier already,’ one wrote.
Others praised her for how she handled the situation with Curtis, writing: ‘Amy – you had all our hearts last night. 💕 Walked out with your head held high.’
‘She was so dignified and handled the situation brilliantly go Amy,’ said a second.
And lots of others also commented on how ‘amazing’ and ‘different’ she looks in the hot photo.
‘My god, so different! Happy though,’ said one, while another wrote, ‘How different does she look!!!!’
Viewers were left in tears watching Amy quit the ITV dating show last night after admitting she couldn’t be happy in the villa after splitting from Curtis.
Cracks started to appear in the pair’s once rock-solid romance when the dancing pro had his head turned by stunning Casa Amor newbie Jourdan.
When Amy returned to the villa with hopes of confessing her love for him, Curtis came clean and eventually ended the relationship with his ‘half-girlfriend’.
Amy was later removed from the villa to receive emotional support amid her painful break up.