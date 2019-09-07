The reality star said the cruel comments get to her

Love Island’s Amy Hart has penned a lengthy note to the cruel trolls who have criticised her appearance.

Trolls told the reality TV star, who reduced Love Island fans to tears when she famously left the villa early after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard, to ‘get her teeth fixed’.

Opening up on Instagram, Amy revealed she has always felt insecure about her smile and the vicious comments don’t go unnoticed.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Alongside a stunning picture of her posing in pink pyjamas and sporting a huge grin, Amy began: ‘To everyone who has taken time out of their day to point out my flaws – thank you. I know you probably think that the comments you make about my appearance don’t get read, well they do – and they hurt. Not just me, but my friends and family too.’

She continued: ‘I’ve seen so many comments telling me to get my teeth fixed, and they’ve been heard. Loud and clear. I’ve actually been unhappy with them for years, but I haven’t really been in a position to get them sorted out.’

Amy added: ‘I know it’s probably difficult to see me as a person when all you know about me is what you’ve seen on TV, online and when I pop up on your social media feed. To you, I’m probably just a picture or a video… but the reality is I’m just an ordinary girl from Worthing whose dreams are coming true.’

She said despite the fact most of the comments she reads are positive, she wishes that the critics would have more ‘consideration when you’re leaving comments on people’s posts” no matter how many followers that person has.’

She finished: ‘I have a mirror, I know what I look like – and I’m happy with it. But, like everyone, I have my insecurities. Amz xo.’

Fellow reality TV stars reached out with their support, with TOWIE’s Gemma Collins writing: ‘They all mugs babe ignore.’

While former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby told her, ‘Welcome to our world lol try 10 years of it.’

It comes just days after she was forced to deny she had edited her Instagram snaps after fans accused her of using Photoshop.