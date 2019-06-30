Congratulations!

Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony.

The reality TV couple, who won the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, exchanged vows in front of close friends, family and their son Freddie on Friday.

Cara wore two gorgeous gowns on the day, including a Christine Dando dress.

As well as family, the pair also had a number of celebrity guests in attendance.

Former Love Island stars Rykard Jenkins, Scott Thomas and TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett were there to watch the pair say ‘I do’.

Just ahead of their wedding, Cara posted a sweet tribute to her now-husband, writing on Instagram that she couldn’t wait to walk down the aisle.

‘Happy birthday to my best friend and the best daddy I could have ever asked for, for Fred 👶🏻❤️ we love you so much so let’s hurry up and get married please.’

The couple wed after a roller coaster few years together, which saw them split in 2017. Cara announced her pregnancy – which came as a total surprise – shortly after and the pair eventually reconciled.

They welcomed son Freddie in December of that year.

While expecting, Cara told Closer magazine, ‘Since I’ve been pregnant, I haven’t had any breakdowns and Nathan says I’m a different person.

‘Having a baby feels like the missing part of the puzzle and, for the first time in ages, I’m much more positive.’

Nathan got down on one knee last July, popping the question in the Love Island villa.

‘It was so romantic that he proposed in the Love Island villa. This is where we met – we’ve come full circle,’ Cara said of the romantic proposal.

‘I brought her back to where we met and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us,’ Nathan added.

‘Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.’

The pair are yet to publicly address their wedding, but Cara has changed her Instagram screen name to Cara De La Hoyde-Massey.

Congrats, you two!