Fans have criticised Anna after she tore into Michael

Love Island host Caroline Flack has defended Anna following last night’s explosive episode.

In a teaser clip for tonight’s show, Anna can be seen defending pal Amber after Michael dumps her for Joanna.

Anna, who had picked Ovi over Jordan just moments earlier, yells at the firefighter in the fiery scenes.

But Love Island fans weren’t on board with Anna’s behaviour and took to Twitter to blast her for attacking Michael.

Former Strictly pro James Jordan also waded in, writing: ‘Anna is one nasty piece of work. At least the mean girls don’t have so much power in the villa anymore.’

He added, ‘It’s called karma baby! It is what it is.’

Host Caroline quickly replied, ‘She’s not nasty.’

‘That’s how she came across babe,’ James responded.

Others said that while she’s not ‘nasty’ she did appear hypocritical after she dumped Jordan for Ovi.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

More fans also accused Amber and Anna of bullying, with another Love Island fan tweeting: ‘Looks like a lot of double standards. Anna can recouple but Michael can’t .

‘The bullies will be back tonight. Don’t blame Michael recoupling so wanted Curtis to jump ship.’

Someone else shared, ‘@LoveIsland can someone please tell Anna she just did the EXACT same thing! #bullies.’

Fans were left stunned when Michael dumped Amber for new Casa Amor girl Joanna after the boys were asked if they were going to ‘stick or twist’.

After returning to the main villa to discover she’s now single, a teaser clip showed Amber and pal Anna both tearing into the firefighter.

Meanwhile, Maria, Nabila, Lavena, Stevie, Dan and Dennon all left the Love Island villa last night.

Watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2