The final is just days away

A close friend of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has said he doesn’t think the pair will ever last outside the villa.

Curtis, 23, and Maura, 28, have been cracking on for weeks after the ballroom dancer unceremoniously dumped Amy Hart for the Irish ring girl.

But while things have been hotting up between the pair on-screen, Curtis’ pal reckons it won’t continue once the ITV2 show ends on Monday because it’s just a ‘bit of fun’ for his friend.

‘It could be a summer romance, and then they’ll come back to reality,’ the pal told the Irish Independent.

‘I do believe Maura likes him. I love that she’s upfront and feisty, but I think she’s a bit overpowering.’

They added that the brunette bombshell was ‘a bit of fun’ and that ‘Curtis is thinking about now and not the future.’

Curtis’ friend has spoken out as the pair discussed meeting each other’s parents while they enjoyed some one on one time away from the villa.

‘Do you think your parents will like me?’ Curtis quizzed.

Maura excitedly replied: ‘Yes! Mammy would absolutely love you. I would be nervous to meet your parents.’

Curtis reassured Maura that his ‘parents will love you’ before Maura told Curtis her true feelings.

‘I know I don’t tell you a lot of the time that I like you, but I really do,’ she said. ‘You’re funny and I love your smile. When you smile, I smile.’

‘I’m a very lucky man,’ Curtis replied.

However, Maura also found herself coming under fire from Ofcom this week after she attempted to get Curtis to have sex with her.

‘Tonight’s not the night,’ the dancer told her while she was she sat on top of him in bed after the lights went out.

A miffed Maura then asked to know ‘when the night’ would be, before telling her housemates in the morning that she ‘wanted an orgasm, not coffee’.

The scenes prompted 32 complaints to the broadcasting watchdog.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: ‘We will assess these complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.’