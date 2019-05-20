Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off dramatic two stone weight loss following Dani Dyer split

Check out the former pen salesman's well buff bod

Love Island star Jack Fincham looks like he’s been on the heartbreak diet following his split from Dani Dyer.

The former pen salesman, who dated Dani for six months after the pair fell for each other on the ITV dating show, has dropped a massive two stone in just 12 weeks after a doctor said he was clinically obese.

Newly single Jack, who is 5ft 11 and previously weighed just under 16 stone, lost 11cm off his waist and dropped 42 percent body fat.

Unveiling his new buff bod this week, Jack clearly looks proud of his new trimmer torso and toned arms as he poses topless.

Fresh from a string of holidays, he’s also sporting a very impressive tan as he poses in a pair of black Calvin Klein boxers.

His incredible transformation is the result of following a strict health and fitness regime from Protein World.

Before starting the Slender Plan challenge, he weighed in at 15 stone 12lbs and is now at an impressive 14 stone 6lbs, losing 9kgs in total.

‘I am so grateful for Protein World’s help with getting me training right and eating more healthily and providing me with an incredible personal trainer who helped me focus on training correctly,’ Jack said of his transformation.

‘Their plan is so simple to follow, and I can easily fit it into my day and with my boxing training.’

According to the website, you follow the diet from Monday to Friday and eat your own healthy options at the weekend.

‘From Monday to Friday you’ll follow the Slender Plan with tasty, calorie controlled options for breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

‘With our weight loss and recipe guide you’ll then have the freedom to make your own healthy food choices for dinner and on the weekend!’

Despite Dani moving on at lightning speed with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, Jack previously said the two didn’t break up on a bad note.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the Love Island winner said: ‘I am always going to have a lot of love for her, we are on good terms and stuff.’

He added: ‘It’s just life, it didn’t work out. I wish her all the best. I genuinely mean that I hope she is happy, I want her to be happy.’

Jack has partnered with Protein World, using the four-week Slender Plan. To sign up, visit proteinworld.com.