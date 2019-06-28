But will the Love Island star actually go through with it?

Expect more drama on tonight’s Love Island as Lucie contemplates whether to reveal how she really feels about Tommy.

Earlier this week the blonde surfer admitted she would ‘never say never’ to a romance with the hunky boxer after viewers’ tweets were read out, with one saying: ‘Tommy and Lucie are meant to be.’

And in tonight’s show Anton quizzes Lucie about the comment she made.

‘I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other… But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I’ve dated one of them. It’s happened,’ Lucie admits.

‘I’m not going to lie. But at the same time when you get moments like this, you feel like you don’t know where you’re going to go and if I feel like I left and had never said anything, I would feel regret.’

Lucie says the only thing that’s getting in the way is Molly-Mae, as the pair are close pals.

‘I’ve been thinking about it since the challenge and I’ve just thought, I can’t do it, Molly is my friend and I don’t want to upset her and I don’t want him to go straight back to her.

‘I just don’t want to do that but nights like tonight, if I’d have left and not said anything I would be absolutely gutted. If I don’t do it now, while I feel like I’ve got the courage…’

Anton tells her, ‘You should let him know, do it… I think it’s worth saying to him that you do feel a certain way. What’s the worst that can happen?’

He adds: ‘You’ve taken a lot of risks in here, we could have gone home tonight, everything happens for a reason.’

But will she actually go through with it? If she does, she definitely faces the wrath of Molly-Mae, who already has fears about a potential love triangle.

Earlier in the week, a worried Molly-Mae told Amy, ‘Obviously I don’t think there is an issue. I don’t think there’s anything I need to be worried about.

‘But at the same time they are very close and if it’s coming across to people that they are meant to be. I don’t want it to be coming across like I’m being mugged off right in front of my eyes or that they look like they’re flirting.’

Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm