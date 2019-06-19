But Twitter wasn't having Molly-Mae's reaction

Love Island’s Maura left her fellow Islanders stunned on tonight’s show when she revealed the people she’s slept with.

The Islanders were all sat outside in the garden area when they started to discuss their numbers, with Irish knockout Maura confessing she had slept with five guys before.

A shocked Molly-Mae quickly replied: ‘I think you’d be a man eater!’

She went on: ‘I’d think you’d be in the numbers… like the numbers. You are so, like, sensual… I just thought your number would be higher than five, but I’m proud of you…’

Maura then pointed out she had been in a relationship for years, before switching her number from five to six.

‘Six… I was with a girl after a night out,’ she said. ‘I’m 100 percent into men but it just happened.’

Molly-Mae and Amy both said they had slept with 11 people previously.

However, Twitter wasn’t having Molly-Mae’s reaction, with one saying: ‘Molly-Mae telling Maura to “keep those numbers low” & giving her “kudos” for having slept with 5 people… What backwards thinking!’

A second wrote: ‘Molly-Mae telling Maura she should continue to keep the number of boys she’s slept with down, although she would never say that to any of the male Islanders. Interesting.’

The chat came as Maura’s longterm partner was identified as Irish car salesman James Finnegan.

The fiery ring girl is thought to have been with local boy James for nine years after the childhood sweet hearts met at school.

The young lovebirds lived in Balymahon, Longford, and James popped the question back in 2013 when Maura was 23.

According to reports, the relationship fizzled out four years later as Maura’s modelling career took off.

A source told The Sun: ‘She stayed with James as she got bigger and better at modelling and she did try to make it work.

‘James was her first love and her anchor for a while but their relationship was bound to suffer as she travelled more and followed her dreams.

‘He didn’t want to split and was left drowning his sorrows. It will break his heart seeing her on Love Island, they’d been together since school. But they are good people and will always be on good terms.’

Watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2