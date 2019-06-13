Maura obviously really loved the boxer’s tomato ketchup and mayonnaise smeared slices of bread

Sparks are going to fly on tonight’s Love Island as Tommy Fury confesses Maura Higgins has managed to turn his head.

Tommy and the brunette bombshell bonded over the boxer’s tomato ketchup and mayonnaise smeared slices of bread on last night’s show.

Keeping the same energy, Tommy continues to put some hard graft in and the pair continue to flirt by the fire pit.

Conscious of their intimate conversation, Molly-Mae admits to Yewande, Michael and Anton that she knows he could end up falling for her.

‘She’s [Maura] a ring girl. It is what it is.’

Later on, Molly-Mae and Maura end up having an honest chat about the ring girl’s time with Tommy.

‘I’m not going to lie, he was flirting,’ Maura tells the Instagram influencer.

‘I just want you to know where me and him are at. We’re not in this triangle anymore, it’s just me and him.

‘He did really reassure me before he went on the date,’ Molly-Mae responds.

In the Beach Hut, Maura confesses that she won’t say no to Tommy if he wants to woo her.

‘Yes, they’re in a couple and I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,’ she explains. ‘But if he wants me, what am I going to do?’

Tommy and Maura end up chatting more and while the boxer admits he’s got a connection with Molly-Mae, Maura has managed to turn his head.

‘I’ll be honest with you. When I saw you and went on a date with you, my head did a 560 degree turn,’ he tells her.

As Molly-Mae tries to eavesdrop on their conversation, she starts to realise he might be interested in the Island newbie.

The pair then end up getting into an explosive row in the bedroom after Tommy tells her: ‘She’s [Maura] come in here and I’ve had a connection with her. I like the girl and I’m going to get to know her.’

Molly-Mae replies, ‘I thought spending every day together, sharing a bed together would be enough to make you realise that I do like you.’

But Tommy fires back, ‘It just feels like you’re keeping your options open.’

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2