The TV star recently went under the knife

Olivia Attwood has revealed the results of her recent breast implant reduction after going under the knife again to get smaller implants.

The Love Island series three star is currently on a boozy holiday in Marbella with her boyfriend Bradley Dack and their pals and she’s been treating fans to a number of sexy poolside swimsuit pictures.

On her stories, she gave the first glimpse of her smaller cleavage as she did a mini make-up tutorial for fans.

In another seductive shot she’s posing with her profile to camera as she models a white bikini that features lace-up sides.

‘Feeling myself, drunk, etc,’ she captioned it.

Olivia had surgery to have her breast implants swapped just under a month ago after previously revealing she was desperate for a smaller, more natural look.

After the surgery, the thrilled star told her 1.6 million Instagram followers: ‘She’s awake hunnies and the giant boobies are no more.

‘I’ll share the details of what we did in the end etc when I’m back on this planet.’

Last year, during her appearance on Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating, Olivia admitted she was desperate to get new implants.

After receptionist Tom Read commented on her impressive cleavage, Olivia told him: ‘They are going soon – I’m getting a new pair.

‘So I’m just trying to give them as much air time as possible – I want them to see the world before they go.’

Explaining why she wanted to get rid of them, she told trolls who said her assets were ‘too big’ for her that she got the implants when she was a lot younger.

‘Guuuyyss I knoww my boobs are very big for my frame. It’s something I did when I was very young and I thought I knew best,’ she wrote.

‘Why am I explaining myself to the few w*****s that have piped up. but MOT is happening soon. I have put it off for a long time.’