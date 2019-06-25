Danny picked model Arabella over Yewande on Monday night's show

Love Island’s Yewande has slammed Danny and Arabella’s romance after she was given the boot from the Love Island villa last night.

Commenting on Danny and Arabella’s blossoming romance after leaving the villa, scientist Yewande insisted things won’t work out between them.

She said: ‘I hate it when a bombshell comes in saying “I want to get to know everyone”, because that is a lie. You know who you’re going for. She knew she wanted Danny. I feel like if he does get to know her, it’s not going to work.’

She went on: ‘There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap. You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21. They are in two different phases of their lives. In the villa, it’s very easy to forget.’

While speaking about her time on Love Island, the 23-year-old admitted: ‘It was a rollercoaster of emotions, up and down. I learnt so much about myself. I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything.

‘The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past.’

She also confessed she would still couple up with Danny if she could do it all over again, despite the way things worked out.

‘I think I would have because Danny was the only person that I had a connection with in the villa. At that time I couldn’t see myself with anybody else,’ she said.

Yewande also thinks some of the couples in the villa are just playing a game – but not Michael and Amber or Curtis and Amy.

In fact, she thinks Michael and Amber are the only couple that are likely to last after leaving the villa.

Yewande added, ‘I love the way it started because the minute I walked in and coupled up with Michael, he said “there’s something about Amber that I love so much.”

‘I was friends with Amber and she was like ‘he’s not my type.’ Gradually you could see her getting nervous around him. The way it’s developed is so organic, which is the way it normally happens on the outside.

‘It’s so magical to watch it happen.’

Yewande appears on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday 30th June at 10pm on ITV2