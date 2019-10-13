Love Island’s Zara McDermott opens up on having hypnotherapy

Zara McDermott has spoken about having hypnotherapy.

The former Love Island star is currently appearing on the new series Celebrity X Factor, but has now revealed that she required hypnotherapy in order to be able to participate.

The reality star is currently competing in singing band The Islanders, along with former fellow contestants Samira Mighty, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker.

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Zara told over one million Instagram followers that she had “never been so excited in all her life”to sit down and watch the show, which kicked off yesterday (Saturday 12th October) at 8.35pm.

“Today is the day, Celebrity X Factor is happening,” she said to her fans who were watching.

“I’ve never been so excited in in all my life. I know it’s been the biggest build up in the whole world and I’ve not stopped talking about it – the reason for that is because this is the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

However, she then revealed that despite her excitement, she had been so nervous to participate that she actually had to undergo hypnotherapy.

“I had to have hypnotherapy to be able to even sing in front of the producers,” she revealed, “so to be able to then go on and progress so much and be able to sing in front of Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger, and some of the best, most successful people in the industry was just a huge thing for me.”

The TV star continued, “And, you know if anything comes out of this show, from a personal level, it’s that I wanna show people that if you work hard enough and put your mind to something and you think you’re scared of doing something or you’re nervous or you just think, ‘I’m petrified and I will never be able to do that’ – I want people to inspire some people to push themselves so far out their comfort zone they never thought they’d be able to do it.”