Love Island raked in rather a lot of criticism this year...

It has been revealed that fiery Irish girl Maura Higgins was the most complained about contestant of this year’s series of Love Island.

The fifth series of the smash hit ITV dating show managed to rake in a whopping 3,089 Ofcom complaints from displeased viewers over the eight weeks it graced our screens.

Now, it’s been confirmed by the TV watchdog that 28-year-old ring girl Maura was the most complained about Islander in the 2019 villa.

The brunette bombshell left fans of the reality show in shock with her ‘predatory’ behaviour when she set her sights on hunky boxer, Tommy Fury.

In the outrageous scene that provoked a staggering 709 complaints, Maura was seen straddling 20-year-old Tommy, trying to smooch him and asking if she ‘turned him on’.

Despite the wave of criticism, Ofcom has since closed its investigation into the scene, and said the episode did not breach ‘generally accepted standards.’

A spokesperson said: ‘While we recognise that many viewers disapproved of a contestant’s behaviour in this episode, we took into account the context in which it occurred, including the nature of Maura and Tommy’s relationship, before and after.’

Landing a close second place, sandwich maker Joe Garratt’s treatment of Lucie Donlan racked up 700 Ofcom complaints, as fans were left reeling over his ‘controlling’ and ‘manipulative’ behaviour, accusing him of ‘gaslighting’ the stunning surfer.

At the time, domestic abuse chatirity, Women’s Aid, released a statement on the situation, praising audiences for recognising what they claimed could’ve been the early signs of an unhealthy relationship between the couple.

They said: ‘Controlling behaviour is never acceptable, and with Love Island viewers complaining to Ofcom in record numbers about Joe’s possessive behaviour towards Lucie, more people are becoming aware of this and want to challenge it.

‘Abusive relationships often start off with subtle signs of control, so it’s important that it is recognised at an early stage. Love Island viewers are now very vocal in calling out unhealthy behaviour between couples on the show, and this is a positive development.’

After being dumped from the villa, Joe insisted: ‘I didn’t manipulate or abuse her.

‘I am gutted it has been perceived in that way because it wasn’t like that at all.’