Awkward...

Love Island’s Lucie Donlan has broken her silence after her ex boyfriend Joe Garratt was spotted cosying up to fellow Islander Amber Gill.

Stunning blonde surfer chick Lucie and sandwich seller Joe found romance in the 2019 Love Island villa but reportedly called time on their romance earlier this month.

A source told The Sun, “Joe and Lucie have decided to end things between them.

“They’ve been so busy with work lately that it’s made it difficult for them to find time to see each other. They just grew apart.”

Since the alleged split, curly haired hunk Joe has been spotted with the winner of the series, Geordie babe Amber Gill.

Amber reigned victorious after the summer of love alongside Irish rugby lad Greg O’Shea.

Despite winning £50,000 for their whirlwind relationship on the ITV smash hit, Greg and Amber split just weeks after the show’s end, with Greg ditching her by text.

In a surfaced video circulating on social media, Amber and Lucie’s ex Joe can be seen getting close in a flirty, giggly display.

Following the footage, Lucie has seemingly hit back, posting a scathing message on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site, the stunning tomboy posted a message reading, ‘ALWAYS TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS.’

Bombshell Lucie also seems to be trying to show her former flame what he’s missing, sharing a series of jaw dropping bikini pics from her recent trip to Bali.

In her most recent upload, she can be seen flaunting her insanely toned physique in a tiny black bikini.

Captioning the red hot image, Lucie cryptically penned, ‘Your moves will be misunderstood by those not meant to join you on your journey…🌊.’