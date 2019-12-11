Love Island’s Lucie Donlan shows off weight loss in tiny bikini after admitting her villa weight gain was ‘hard to deal with’

Caitlin Elliott

Looking good, Luce!

TAGS:

Love Island mega star, Lucie Rose Donlan, is well known for her stunning blonde locks, kooky personality and impressively slim figure.

Credit: Getty

But following her stint on the ITV dating show, the surfing pro admitted she had gained weight and was struggling to deal with the changes to her body.

Prior to hitting the iconic Love Island villa, the model and self confessed surfing Barbie, slimmed down from a size 12 to a svelte size six.

After spending almost eight weeks lounging in a bikini in the Spanish sunshine, Lucie began life on the outside world with her newfound reality stardom.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Having gained some weight, Lucie spoke to the Daily Mail about having to deal with a slightly bigger figure in the public eye.

“I’ve put some weight on, I don’t know if anyone has realised,” she said.

“I’m lucky because I surf, but yeah I’m juggling that with going to the gym. When you’re in the spotlight, you want to look your best, so it has been hard.”

Despite her weight worries, it seems that sporty gal Lucie has been hitting the gym and the waves hard once again.

MORE: Why a Love Island Christmas reunion won’t be happening this year

She took to Instagram to share an insanely hot snap with her 1.6 million followers this week.

Posing in a tiny black bikini while soaking up the sunshine in Bali, the blonde beauty can be seen baring her seriously tight, toned figure.

View this post on Instagram

#AD | Here’s to the women who know that a smile is the sexiest thing you can wear. To the women who know that a kind heart is their most beautiful asset. The strong confident women that are not afraid to choose the weaker side because they know they can make it stronger. The women that stand up for what they believe in and will always speak their mind. Let’s celebrate these women and be more like them, lefts lift women up instead of bring them down, let’s feel empowered by our bodies no matter what shape or size, let’s keep smashing out goals and start believing in ourselves, let’s #BeMoreMaura 🙌💜 So happy to support my inspirational friend @maurahiggins with her gorgeous new range with @annsummers .. you GO GIRL!😍👏👏 #empoweringwomen

A post shared by Lucie Rose Donlan (@lucierosedonlan) on

Captioning the sensational pic, she penned, ‘Touchdown in my favourite place….✈️🌴.’

Understandably, Lucie’s super slim and seriously tanned physique left lots of her fans swooning.

Gorgeous 🔥😍,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Outstanding Lucie 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

Wow wow wow 😘😘😘,’ gushed a third.