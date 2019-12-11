Looking good, Luce!

Love Island mega star, Lucie Rose Donlan, is well known for her stunning blonde locks, kooky personality and impressively slim figure.

But following her stint on the ITV dating show, the surfing pro admitted she had gained weight and was struggling to deal with the changes to her body.

Prior to hitting the iconic Love Island villa, the model and self confessed surfing Barbie, slimmed down from a size 12 to a svelte size six.

After spending almost eight weeks lounging in a bikini in the Spanish sunshine, Lucie began life on the outside world with her newfound reality stardom.

Having gained some weight, Lucie spoke to the Daily Mail about having to deal with a slightly bigger figure in the public eye.

“I’ve put some weight on, I don’t know if anyone has realised,” she said.

“I’m lucky because I surf, but yeah I’m juggling that with going to the gym. When you’re in the spotlight, you want to look your best, so it has been hard.”

Despite her weight worries, it seems that sporty gal Lucie has been hitting the gym and the waves hard once again.

She took to Instagram to share an insanely hot snap with her 1.6 million followers this week.

Posing in a tiny black bikini while soaking up the sunshine in Bali, the blonde beauty can be seen baring her seriously tight, toned figure.

Captioning the sensational pic, she penned, ‘Touchdown in my favourite place….✈️🌴.’

Understandably, Lucie’s super slim and seriously tanned physique left lots of her fans swooning.

‘Gorgeous 🔥😍,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘Outstanding Lucie 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

‘Wow wow wow 😘😘😘,’ gushed a third.