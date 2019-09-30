Congratulations are in order for the couple!

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

The pair are currently on holiday together, and Ryan shared a picture of them in blue swimwear on Instagram and wrote: ‘Blue is for…..?’

While Lucy shared a video of them discovering they were expecting a son.

She captioned it: ‘We are having a…..

‘His [Ryan’s] reaction! He couldn’t hold it in any longer!! @ryanthomas84 it’s mad I always knew the gender as soon as I found out I was pregnant.’

The couple announced they were expecting their first baby together last month, with Lucy gushing on Instagram: ‘Best birthday present I’ve ever had. Love you @ryanthomas84.’

She hinted at the gender earlier this month, sharing a picture of an envelope on Instagram and telling fans: ‘Our bubbas gender in is here!!!!’

She later joked: ‘Oh my God, my gender results! I wanna open it so bad! It’s gonna kill me this, I’m gonna have to hide it somewhere, can someone come and pick it up please and hide it for me?’

The pair, who met on Bear Grylls The Island in 2017, got engaged in Italy in June.

Opening up about her new pregnancy body, fitness guru Lucy recently told fans: ‘I’m now over 12 weeks and I’m starting to fall in love with & embrace my new, ever changing… ever expanding body. I’m in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human! Yes 1 human I was worried with how big I got very quickly it was twins haha!

‘For the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body.

‘It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better.’

Congrats, guys!