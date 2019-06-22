Lucy Mecklenburgh engaged to Ryan Thomas after romantic Italian proposal

The former TOWIE star confirmed her engagement to ex-Corrie actor Ryan in a loved-up Instagram post.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas were rumoured to be engaged after slamming claims that they’d split back in January. But now they’ve finally made it official.

Lucy revealed the news when she shared an adorable pic of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes on Instagram, captioned: ‘I said YES’.

The post shows the happy couple embracing over dinner on a balcony at Italy’s Villa Treville Positano – and gives us our first glimpse at Lucy’s beautiful yellow diamond engagement ring.

And it’s certainly got people talking, getting more than 220,000 likes and 5,000 comments from well-wishers in just an hour.

The couple’s showbiz pals, including Corrie actors Helen Flanagan, Brooke Vincent and Samia Longchambon, plus ex-Made in Chelsea stars Louise Thompson, Ashley James and Lucy and Tiffany Watson, were quick to offer their congratulations.

‘Omg amazing. So so happy for you. Love you,’ wrote Ashley.

Olympic runner Iwan Thomas, who joined the couple on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017, where they met and started dating, added: ‘Made my day great news’.

Earlier on in the week, Lucy revealed that Ryan had surprised her by planning her ‘dream’ trip around Italy’s Amalfi Coast. ‘Well it’s safe to say @ryanthomas84 has planned my dream holiday!’ she wrote on Thursday, admitting that she’d wanted to come to the Amalfi coast for years.

‘100% he puts a ring on it at the end of the holiday,’ one fan predicted. ‘Defo engagement on the cards,’ another agreed.

The proposal has obviously been on the actor’s mind for a while. Last year, Ryan told OK! magazine that the couple would have a ‘massive’ wedding. ‘It would be huge and one big party,’ he added.

Adorably, he also revealed that he’d had his eye on Lucy for ‘about three years’ before they got together and that he’d ‘said the love word’ straight away.

Aww. Congrats, guys.