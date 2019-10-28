'We will always have two homes'

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram today to confess that she is missing fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The former TOWIE star is currently enjoying a sun soaked trip to Greece without her Corrie actor beau.

Posing in a chic black swimsuit and large straw sun hat for a summery snap, Lucy perched by the ocean and cradled her growing pregnancy bump.

Captioning the snap, the fitness pro penned, ‘We miss u @ryanthomas84 😭💙.’

Responding to the sweet tribute, Ryan took to the comment section to write, ‘Miss you both angel 💙❤️.’

Adorbs!

Meanwhile, plenty of fans also swooned over the stunning snap shot.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner flashes pregnancy bump in adorable new Instagram post

‘Absolutely stunning Lucy! You look gorgeous,’ wrote one, ‘Such a cute bump ❤️,’ added another.

This comes after Lucy confessed that she and Ryan don’t plan to move in together once their baby son is born, explaining that she will keep her house in Essex while he will keep his abode up north.

After asking fans to send in questions for her to answer during an Instagram Q&A, one follower pondered, ‘Do you and Ryan plan on moving in together when baby is born?’

Admitting they have no plans to give up their houses on separate ends of the country, she wrote, ‘We will always have 2 homes and both love Essex and Cheshire. I don’t see it as a problem I actually think we are extremely lucky to have 2 homes.’

Lucy also recently told The Sun, “We will always have 2 homes north and south.

“It works well for us right now and we don’t see it changing anytime soon.”