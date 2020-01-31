The TOWIE star and ex-Corrie star are due to welcome their son very soon

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are just five weeks away from welcoming their first child together.

And the former TOWIE star has now shared a 4D scan of her and her ex-Corrie actor fiance’s unborn son.

The scan is clear enough that you can see Ryan and Lucy’s baby’s hands resting on his head.

And, as she shared the snap, an excited Lucy wrote: “Peekaboo. Can’t stop looking at this. See u soon little man!@ryanthomas84 #35weekspregnant.”

Many of Lucy and Ryan’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Former Corrie actor Richard Fleeshman wrote: “No way that’s crazy! So excited for you both.”

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor added: “Very exciting.”

And Debbie Bright – whose daughter Lydia Bright is also pregnant with her first child – commented with a string of star emojis.

Lucy confessed that she and Ryan don’t plan to move in together once their baby son is born, explaining that she will keep her house in Essex while he will keep his abode up north.

After asking fans to send in questions for her to answer during an Instagram Q&A, one follower pondered, ‘Do you and Ryan plan on moving in together when baby is born?’

Admitting they have no plans to give up their houses on separate ends of the country, she wrote, ‘We will always have 2 homes and both love Essex and Cheshire. I don’t see it as a problem I actually think we are extremely lucky to have 2 homes.’

Lucy also recently told The Sun, “We will always have 2 homes north and south.

“It works well for us right now and we don’t see it changing anytime soon.”