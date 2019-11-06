The loved up pair are soon to reunite 👫

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her fiancé Ryan Thomas having spent almost an entire month away from him.

Posting an adorable photo of her perched on top of her beau looking enviably tanned and staring into his eyes in front of a stunning Italian sun set, the former TOWIE star penned, ‘1 more sleep! Nearly a month apart 😔❤️.’

Heaps of the stunning fitness pro’s fans took to the comment section to send their love to the couple.

‘Both deserve every happiness together,’ one wrote, while a second lovely commenter added, ‘Cutest couple ever 🖤.’

‘Precious times ❤️,’ said a third.

This comes after Lucy admitted that even when she and Ryan welcome their first born son, they will not move in together.

Instead, the TV couple plan to live between two houses in Essex and up north.

After asking fans to send in questions for her to answer during an Instagram Q&A, one follower pondered, ‘Do you and Ryan plan on moving in together when baby is born?’

Admitting they have no plans to give up their houses on separate ends of the country, she wrote, ‘We will always have 2 homes and both love Essex and Cheshire. I don’t see it as a problem I actually think we are extremely lucky to have 2 homes.’

Lucy also recently told The Sun, “We will always have 2 homes north and south.

“It works well for us right now and we don’t see it changing anytime soon.”