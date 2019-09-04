It's only been a matter of weeks since they announced to the world that they're expecting a baby together and it looks like we'll soon know the gender of Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' baby.

The ex-reality TV star excitedly shared the news that she’d received the gender of her and Ryan Thomas’ baby through the post with her 1.5 million followers.

Posting a snap of an envelope with the all-important details in it, she wrote: ‘Our bubbas gender in is here!!!!”, with pink and blue emojis.

It looks like Lucy and Ryan will be hosting a gender reveal party with their close family and friends – in which they’ll find out if their tiny tot is a girl or a boy.

That’s if Lucy, 28, can stop herself from opening it beforehand. She joked: ‘Oh my God, my gender results! I wanna open it so bad! It’s gonna kill me this, I’m gonna have to hide it somewhere, can someone come and pick it up please and hide it for me?’

Although Lucy’s been suffering from morning sickness, she isn’t going through pregnancy alone – as her best pal and former co-star Lydia Bright recently revealed she’s also expecting her first child.

Lucy and Ryan’s baby news came just days after the pair revealed they were in an ‘engagement bubble’ after he popped the question on a romantic holiday in Italy.

But, while they’ve got a baby and a wedding on the cards, Lucy admitted she and Ryan have no plans to move in together.

Opening up about their current set-up in an Instagram Q&A, she said: ‘We will always have two homes north and south,It works well for us right now and we don’t see it changing anytime soon.’

Whatever works!