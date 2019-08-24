Lucy told fans the couple will ‘always have two homes’.

In an Instagram Q&A with fans, Lucy declared that despite getting engaged this summer, she and fiancé Ryan would ‘always’ have two homes, north and south. ‘It works well for us right now and we don’t see it changing anytime soon,’ she said.

Lucy lives near London, while Ryan has a house in Manchester, close to his daughter Scarlett, who he shares with his former Corrie co-star Tina O’Brien.

The revelation came after the couple opened up about their plans to start a family of their own. ‘At the start of our relationship, Ryan told me that he couldn’t see himself having any more children,’ Lucy told OK! magazine.

But Ryan admitted that he had since had a change of heart, saying: ‘I definitely want children with Lucy but I don’t think it’ll happen for a few years.’

The actor also gave an insight into his romantic Italian proposal, admitting that he changed his mind about the location at the last minute.

‘I originally planned to do it at the hotel we were staying at in Positano,’ he explained. ‘I had booked two Italian singers who were going to perform on our balcony while I proposed, but at the last minute I changed my mind.’

After stopping for lunch at Villa TreVille that day, on impulse, Ryan asked the owner if he could propose there that night. ‘He set up a gorgeous private table in the hotel’s garden that overlooked the sea and organised a chef for us and scattered petals everywhere,’ he revealed.

And while Lucy says she had an ‘inkling’ that Ryan might be about to pop the question, he managed to throw her off the scent by jokingly pretending to propose earlier on in the day.

But the real thing was worth the wait. ‘The minute I sat down at our table, Ryan got down on one knee and pulled out a ring and said: “I love you so much. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, will you marry me?”’ Lucy shared.

Awww.