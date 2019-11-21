Poor Lydia 😔

Pregnant reality star Lydia Bright has revealed she was hospitalised following her split from ex boyfriend Lee Cronin.

The former TOWIE star and Lee planned the pregnancy but called time on their relationship in the first trimester.

Now Lydia has opened up about the heartbreaking time, confessing she feels that the stress of it all landed her in hospital.

Speaking to her Instagram followers about ending up single and expecting a baby, the Essex native explained she worried that she would be judged.

‘The beginning was very hard. I’m so strong now but at 11 weeks I was completely heartbroken and lost. I was so worried that people would judge my situation,’ she wrote on the social media platform.

‘People are always quick to talk about the negative side of social media and the press, But I truly believe that my strength came from the support I received from strangers.’

Opening up about falling pregnant, Lydia confessed it happened quicker than expected, penning, ‘I fell pregnant the week after coming of birth control.

‘I was so shocked and to be honest very scared initially as it happened so quickly. I have polycystic ovaries so thought it would have taken some time. But clearly I was meant to be a mumma.’

Despite being set to embark into parenthood as a single lady, the blonde telly beauty added that Lee has been very involved in the pregnancy process.

‘Our baby was very much planned and we are both very excited for her arrival. Lee has been at every scan.’

Hinting that she has accepted that things aren’t meant to be between her and the father of her unborn child.

‘I have learnt that things don’t always plan out the way you hoped and life isn’t always perfect and that’s ok.’