The former TOWIE stars are due to become mums five days apart

Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh have been through a lot together over the years – including growing up on The Only Way Is Essex.

But now, the two best friends, are going through their pregnancy journeys together.

And if that weren’t enough, Lydia, 29, has now revealed their babies are due just five days apart.

Sharing a picture of herself and Lucy at Lucy’s 28th birthday party, pressing their baby bumps against each other, Lydia – who has previously said her first child is due in February 2020 – wrote, ‘We have experienced a lot together but I have a feeling this is going to be our favourite adventure #5DaysApart #DoubleTrouble.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

She added: ‘Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the roof tops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends ‘

And then Lucy shared a snap of Lydia and her at Lydia’s mum Debbie’s wedding to her partner of 40 years, Dave Bright – which Lydia was a bridesmaid at.

She added. ‘Beautiful Bridesmaid. On one of the most exciting journeys of our lives together.’

Lucy has been showing off her baby bump on Instagram, after revealing her and her fiance Ryan Thomas‘ exciting news last month, and she’s confessed she’s ‘starting to fall in love with & embrace my new, ever changing… ever expanding body.’

MORE: Ryan Thomas shares ADORABLE video after Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals she’s pregnant with their first child

Sharing a snap of herself in a bikini, she wrote, ‘I’m in awe of what my body is doing, creating another human! Yes 1 human I was worried with how big I got very quickly it was twins haha!’

She continued, ‘Fr the first time I feel content in myself and how I view my body. It feels like as soon as I became pregnant my priorities changed and I must admit this is definitely for the better.

‘My journey hasn’t been plain sailing the 1st 3 months have been pretty brutal and quite lonely as you can’t really talk about it & feel like your lying to everyone constantly.’