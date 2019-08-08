Kevin McCallister has really changed...

It has been announced that Disney are set to remake nineties Christmas classic, Home Alone, in a modern day reboot.

Disney owns the Home Alone franchise after buying film studio 21st Century Fox earlier this year and now has plans to bring it back to life.

In light of the news, child star Macaulay Culkin, who played cheeky kid Kevin McCallister in the original movies, took to social media to share an utterly hilarious joke.

Slobbing on the sofa, half dressed with his stomach on show and surrounded by take away food containers, the 38-year-old gave an insight into what his character Kevin might look like all grown up.

Captioning the post, Macaulay penned: ‘This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like.’

Naturally, plenty of amusing Home Alone themed comments began pouring in beneath the post, with one fan joking: ‘I mean, would you even bother defending your house while you’re this relaxed?🤣,’ while another added: ‘Now this Home Alone reboot, I’d watch.’

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton also chipped in with an excellent idea for the revamped version of the movie, suggesting: ‘You should play one of the bad guys in the reboot!’

Although the announcement that an updated version of the festive film wasn’t received well by all, with hundreds of Home Alone fans taking to social media to hit back at the news.

One slated: ‘Just when I thought I couldn’t take any more this year, I learn that Disney wants to remake Home Alone.’

A second angrily penned: ‘Don’t mess with a classic!’ and a third explained: ‘I mean no disrespect but honestly I don’t think they should be making a reboot of such a great classic movie. Not every great hit needs to be rebooted, how about they come up with new & original ideas and leave our movies alone! 😊’

The remake is set to air on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+ which is launching in the US in November 2019 and is expected to make it to the UK in 2020.