Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson has CALLED off her Christmas wedding to personal trainer, Ryan Libbey.

The pair were set to tie the knot in December, but Louise, 29, has confirmed they’ve cancelled the venue they had booked as she revealed they need to ‘get to grips’ with the bigger picture before they embark on getting married.

It comes just days after she worried fans with a cryptic tweet about liars.

‘No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar,’ she wrote.

Explaining more about her decision to cancel their upcoming nuptials, Louise said: ‘We had a venue booked for Christmas, so of course we’ve had to cancel that.

‘I hadn’t bought my dress, though. I’ve had designers approach me to work on a dress, and that’s something I’ll do when the time’s right.’

Although she’s yet to find her dream dress, Louise admitted that’s the ‘easy part’. It’s the rest of the organising that she and Ryan are finding overwhelming.

‘It’s just the bigger picture for myself and Ryan that we need to get to grips with first.’

The pair got engaged in August last year after getting together in 2016. And Louise described it as the ‘most exciting thing that’s ever happened’ in her life.

‘I’m still shell-shocked. I’ve been crying solidly for three days. It’s the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life,’ she admitted.

‘Ryan and I have known that we want to spend the rest of our lives together for quite a long time. I love him more and more every day, which sounds so clichéd, but it’s the truth.’