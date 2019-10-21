Malin Andersson shares candid warning about domestic violence

Malin Andersson has shared a candid warning about domestic violence.

The former Love Island star took to her Instagram page to open up about the sensitive subject, sharing a concerning picture with fans.

The reality star shared a shocking personal image with her nearly 500,000 followers showing her arm with a large bruise covering it.

The TV star, who took part in the second series of the ITV matchmaking show back in 2016, shared the post in order to raise awareness for this month’s National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Writing alongside her candid photo, she captioned the post, ‘⚠️ *TRIGGER WARNING* ⚠️ So I wanted to share this post with you all as it’s NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. It’s all a bit raw for me but I wanted to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

‘I just want to post traits and warning signs so you can recognise them before it’s too late,’ continued Malin. ‘I will open up fully and share my story once I come to terms with it all and I hope you understand.

‘Domestic violence affects millions,’ she continued, ‘both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status.

‘It’s not just punches and black eyes; it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.’

She then went on to add a list of traits that she believes those who abuse tend to show, writing, ‘Traits of a narcissist: Grandiosity / Lack of empathy / Emotionless / Self perception of being unique / Needing continual admiration / Sense of entitlement / Exploitive of others / Envious of others / Pompous and arrogant demeanour / Very good at acting 💥

‘Now I will write about FEELINGS when involved in a narcassistic relationship💥,’ she continued, writing, ‘Feeling not good enough / lack of worth / Self-doubt and second guessing / Chronically apologetic / Confusion and as though you are losing your mind / Helplessness and hopelessness / Sadness and depression / Feelings of anxiousness, shame, worry / Unsettled / Mental and emotional exhaustion’.

Adding a source of help for anyone who might need it, Malin added, ‘Women’s aid hotline – 0808 2000 247

‘I also recommend the FREEDOM COURSE which has helped me massively. ‘ONCE YOU CHOOSE HOPE, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.’ @womens_aid’.

If you have been affected by any of the above topics visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/getting-help-for-domestic-violence/ or https://www.gov.uk/guidance/domestic-abuse-how-to-get-help for help.