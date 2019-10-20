This is truly harrowing

Malin Andersson has shared a harrowing photo of her bruised arm to warn her fans about the signs and dangers of domestic abuse.

The former Love Island star shared the shocking image to Instagram on Saturday, admitting she will tell her full story once she ‘comes to terms with it all’.

Malin did not reveal when the photo was taken or who caused the bruises.

Posting an emotional message alongside the photo, Malin said: ‘⚠️ *TRIGGER WARNING* ⚠️ So I wanted to share this post with you all as it’s NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. It’s all a bit raw for me but I wanted to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

‘I just want to post traits and warning signs so you can recognise them before it’s too late. I will open up fully and share my story once I come to terms with it all and I hope you understand.

‘Domestic violence affects millions, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status. It’s not just punches and black eyes; it’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation.

‘It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.’

The 26-year-old then shared a list of narcissist traits and how people feel when they’re in a narcissistic relationship, including a ‘lack of worth’, ‘hopelessness’ and ‘mental and emotional exhaustion’.

She then shared the domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid hotline as she explained she went on a Freedom Course, admitting: ‘It helped me massively’.

She added: ‘ONCE YOU CHOOSE HOPE, ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE.’