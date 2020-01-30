Margot was thrilled to meet the Islanders and we don't blame her...

Margot Robbie is one of the most famous women in the world right now.

The drop dead gorgeous movie bombshell is Hollywood’s latest ‘it’ girl and has worked with the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman and Quentin Tarantino. That’s quite the list of contacts.

You’d think the blonde queen of the screen would be totally unflappable when it comes to meeting and greeting famous faces.

But all it took was the stars of last year’s Love Island to send her into a fan girl frenzy.

Margot took to the Leicester Square red carpet last night for the premier of her new film, Birds Of Prey.

The Australian acting sensation, who plays the feisty Harley Quinn in the Joker spin-off, stepped out looking phenomenal in a black feathered dress and bright pink, satin gloves.

Despite being the star of the moment, Margot seemed interested in nothing but Lucie Donlan, Jordan Hames and Michael Griffiths, who rose to fame after their 2019 villa stint.

Margot, who is a self confessed Love Island fanatic, beamed with joy as she posed for selfies with the cast, looking overjoyed about meeting her reality TV idols.

As the evening progressed, it looked as though Margot was spending some serious bonding time with the villa stars, downing glasses of wine with Lucie, Jordan and Michael.