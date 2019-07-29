Maria Fowler reveals she married long-term partner in secret ceremony

Maria Fowler has revealed that she tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page to share the happy news that she had tied the knot with her long-term partner Kelvin Batey.

The TOWIE beauty uploaded an adorable snap to Instagram that showed the newlywed couple sitting at their wedding table in front of a flower wall emblazoned in gold lettering with ‘Maria & Kelvin’.

Alongside the sweet photo the new bride wrote: ‘So this happened yesterday… we got married! The happiest day of our lives. What an absolutely incredible day surrounded by Incredible people. We had an intimate ceremony which was full of tears, laughs and sentiment.’

Fans and followers rushed to congratulate the pair, leaving a flurry of sweet comments and well-wishes on the post.

‘Congratulations Maria, you look beautiful! I hope you both had the most amazing day x,’ wrote one fan, while another added: ‘Awww congratulations Maria. You look absolutely beautiful! We wish you and your husband a long, happy and healthy life together 😊’.

Other echoed the sentiment, writing: ‘Congratulations, your dress looks beautiful. Looking forward to seeing more pics when you post them x’, ‘Awwww congratulations to you both wishing you many years of love and happiness 🥂❤😘’, ‘Stunning, congratulations to you 2 and for little one watching the big day ❤️’ and ‘Absolutely stunning! Congratulations to you both! Enjoy every second’.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

A host of well-known faces also left message of congratulations.

TV presenter Katie Piper wrote: ‘Love your dress, so feminine and pretty. Congratulations to you both 🙌🏼💖’, while fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright commented ‘Congratulations Maria you look gorgeous xx’.

Reality stars Holly Hagan and Dawn Ward also added: ‘Beautiful babe 😍’ and ‘Oh wow you look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

The pair got engaged back in December 2017 on a romantic trip to Paris and they share two-year-old daughter Evie together.

Congrats to the couple on tying the knot!