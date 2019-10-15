Mario Falcone and fiancée Becky Miesner have opened up about their wedding plans – and it sounds like their big day is going to be perfect.

The couple, who are parents to baby boy Parker, will tie the knot on the Amalfi Coast, where Mario, 31, popped the question in 2017.

Just as you’d expect of a former TOWIE star’s wedding, no expense has been spared! Speaking to new!, Mario revealed, ‘We’re flying out a few days before to get the marriage licence and then our guests fly out together. Then we’ll do an English party when we get back for everyone who didn’t make it.’

As well as confessing Becky’s dress ‘cost five figures’, Mario – an experienced tailor – revealed he is making his own suit.

But, as glamorous as their big day is sure to be, there’ll be no celebrities in attendance as Mario and Becky are keen to keep it an intimate affair.

‘Italy is literally for my family and close friends,’ Mario explained. ‘At the English party there’ll be celebrities, but Italy is more intimate. It’s like going on holiday with my family and friends.’

Since quitting The Only Way Is Essex, Mario now splits his time between running a travel business and being a stay-at-home dad to Parker while Becky heads up her own beauty salon.

Speaking previously about staying at home with his son, Mario told OK!, ‘Before Parker was born I was like “Me and my son hanging out every day? Great!” But it is lonely, until he’s a bit older – I take my hat off to any mum or dad who stays at home with their kids because it’s more intense and lonely than going to work.

He added, ‘The sleep deprivation is very hard. I think it pushes your relationship to the brink. Sometimes we both just want to kill each other.’