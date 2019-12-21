Mark Wright has opened up about his anxiety surrounding Strictly Come Dancing.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has opened up about the performance anxiety he faced when performing on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014, ahead of his return to the dancefloor this month for the show’s Christmas special.

Back in 2014 Mark was partnered with professional dancer Karen Hauer and the pair managed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition.

On his return for this month’s special the presenter will be partnered with professional Janette Manrara, who he will be performing a high energy salsa dance with.

But he has now revealed that during is past appearance on the show, he suffered greatly with nerves, admitting that he was close to fainting.

“I try to explain this to people, but nobody believes me, ya know, except some people who feel it,” Mark said to Metro.co.uk.

“The nerves used to be that bad that you couldn’t be any more nervous. So it’s just like, what’s the next level? It’s got to be fainting, surely. Because I am that bad.

“I didn’t used to know how I was gonna do it, but yeah suddenly it just kicks in.”

However, the former TOWIE star said that he’s now feeling confident about his upcoming appearance, revealing that Janette knows how to calm him down.

“She’s pretty good with that,” he said. “Like last time… In the end, you just give up trying. You just know that you’re going to feel like it.

“It’s really not a nice feeling. I used to box when I was young, and I always said to everybody that’s the worst feeling. Coming down the aisle and now you’re about to be beaten up, but this actually is worse”

“This time I want to do like I said I just want this to be my best ever one,” continued Mark. “Janette was so good.”

“I remember she was with Jake Wood my year, and the tricks and the lifts they used to do. I remember thinking if I didn’t have Karen, I’d f***ing love to have Janette.

“So when I got Janette I was like, “yes!” First day I was like, “Janette, just make me lift you, that’s all I want to do”, and we’ve done loads”.

Catch Mark’s performance on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One.