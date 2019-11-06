Mark Wright will be slipping back into his sequins this Christmas as he makes a return to Strictly Come Dancing.

The former finalist is taking part in a one-off festive special set to air on the big day – and he’ll be joined by some other familiar faces.

Mark, 32, said, ‘It’s been a while since I was on the dancefloor but I’m very much looking to forward to dusting off the dance shoes for Christmas! I can’t wait to be back – let’s get going!’

Former TOWIE star Mark took part in the 2014 series of Strictly. He was partnered with Karen Hauer and the couple came fourth – losing out that year’s champion Caroline Flack.

No doubt Michelle Keegan‘s husband is hoping to go all the way this time around…

Joining Mark on the dancefloor will be stars including Gemma Atkinson, Debbie McGee and GMB favourite Richard Arnold.

After competing in 2017’s Strictly, Gemma found love with professional dancer Gorka Marquez and they recently welcomed their first child.

She said, ‘I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dancefloor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!’

And Richard – who first took to the dancefloor in 2012 – added, ‘I can’t wait to get back out on the dance floor and throw shapes beneath the glitter ball once again. I just can’t promise you’ll recognise them or that they’ll be in any particular order.’

This is going to be SO good!